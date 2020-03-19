Trinity Lutheran distributes virtual classroom bags amidst indefinite closure

Meyer said Wednesday’s pick-up was an opportunity for teachers to see their students in-person for what could be a long time.

“It was an opportunity for those kids to see their teachers and I think that’s important,” he said. “There were a lot of tears. It was hard for our teachers.”

Sara Vaughn, a third-grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran, said the last two weeks have been overwhelming.

Vaughn was in Colorado during the school’s Spring Break when she was told about a meeting at the school on Monday. She said she knew the meeting would be crucial, so she picked everything up and returned to Fremont.

During the meeting, Vaughn said teachers brainstormed ways to continue teaching their students if the school were to be closed indefinitely.

“We all are really devoted to the students and families that we serve,” she said. “We wanted to see what we could do for them.”

Trinity Lutheran operates on a 1:1 ratio, meaning all students at the school have had some experience using the laptops. Vaughn said this experience will help the students transition over to the virtual classroom.

However, she admitted that the transition has been difficult.