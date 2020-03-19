Trinity Lutheran distributes virtual classroom bags amidst indefinite closure

Trinity Lutheran School distributed bags filled with textbooks, classroom instruments and a Google Chromebook on Wednesday to help students transition to their virtual classrooms.
The school, along with Archbishop Bergan, Fremont Public Schools and Midland University, are all closed indefinitely amidst growing coronavirus concerns in the area.
Trinity Lutheran distributed 138 bags in total, according to STEM Coordinator Brett Meyer. He said most of the school’s student population has experience using the laptops, but younger students will work on content created by their teachers to work on throughout the week.
“The plan is to start Monday,” he said. “It’s kind of like starting the year again because we need to establish routines about what class will look like online. It seems exciting, but there’s still a long ways to go.”
Students should expect a much lighter workload once online classes begin, Meyer said. Class will likely start somewhere between 9:30-10 a.m. Virtual lecture will likely only go on for a couple hours.
“We don’t want to force them to get started too early in the morning,” he said. “It’s going to be significantly lighter. We just don’t know what their home life is going to look like and we have our own teachers and families as well.”
Meyer said Wednesday’s pick-up was an opportunity for teachers to see their students in-person for what could be a long time.
“It was an opportunity for those kids to see their teachers and I think that’s important,” he said. “There were a lot of tears. It was hard for our teachers.”
Sara Vaughn, a third-grade teacher at Trinity Lutheran, said the last two weeks have been overwhelming.
Vaughn was in Colorado during the school’s Spring Break when she was told about a meeting at the school on Monday. She said she knew the meeting would be crucial, so she picked everything up and returned to Fremont.
During the meeting, Vaughn said teachers brainstormed ways to continue teaching their students if the school were to be closed indefinitely.
“We all are really devoted to the students and families that we serve,” she said. “We wanted to see what we could do for them.”
Trinity Lutheran operates on a 1:1 ratio, meaning all students at the school have had some experience using the laptops. Vaughn said this experience will help the students transition over to the virtual classroom.
However, she admitted that the transition has been difficult.
“It was a little stressful,” she said. “But, when your back is against the wall and you’re looking at a short window of time to do this, honestly our students were pretty well prepared to do this.”
Meyer said teachers at the school have all been stressed as they abruptly switch gears and prepare for online classes.
“They’re feeling that this has been very much rushed and I’m helping these teachers get ready,” he said. “We have to go slow into this process. Learning online is so much different than in the classroom.”
However, Wednesday’s pick-up was worthwhile despite the stress. The bags acted as a care package of sorts for the students, Vaughn said. She said the kids felt like they were getting something special.
“The parents showed up and they were excited,” she said. “That made the stress and frenzy all worth it.”
One of the most difficult parts of the closure is not knowing when, or if, Vaughn will see her third-graders in the classroom again before the end of the school year.
“It was abrupt,” she said. “It wasn’t like you knew it was coming.”
During the spring, Vaughn’s class would usually be reaping the rewards of a successful school year. That meant picnics at school, field days and other fun activities.
“You get to do all these activities to celebrate the whole school year,” she said. “Now, the prospect of the closure is extremely difficult.”
Starting next week, Vaughn plans to FaceTime individually to keep the relationships she’s cultivated with her students growing.
“Education is relations and there’s that social aspect to it,” she said. “Those smiles or non-verbal things that provide feedback are important. If I don’t get to see them that’s not going to happen.”
The video calls work to a point, but Vaughn said it won’t make up for the classroom.
“It’s hard knowing that you may not get to finish out the school year that you hoped,” she said. “It’s missing out on those interactions, so it’ll be tough. It’ll be really, really tough.”