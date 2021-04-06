Trinity Lutheran donates 650 pounds of food following food drive

Trinity Lutheran Schools looked to give back to the community during Lutheran Schools Week in March by donating non-perishable food items to Care Corps' LifeHouse.
It did that and then some during the course of the weeklong donation drive, which ran from March 8-11.
The school entered the week with a goal of donating about 325 items for the pantry. By the end of the week, students across all grade levels donated more than 700 items, well surpassing the initial goal set by the school.
One student even used money handed down from their parents after receiving a recent stimulus payment to purchase cases of food from Aldi to be donated, according to Language Arts Teacher Tara Roberts.
It's all an example of the giving spirit taken up by the school, highlighted by the delivery the food, which weighed in at 650 pounds, at the local Fremont pantry last Wednesday.
The food is expected to feed more than 100 families, according to a Facebook Post by Care Corps' LifeHouse on Friday.
"It was nice because it supported the Fremont area and that was a big deal to a lot of our families," Roberts said.
The event even brought out some competition between grade levels to see who could donate the most food by the end of Lutheran Schools Week.
First-grade students brought in the most donations among elementary grades, while eighth-grade students brought in the most donations among middle school grades.
"They were running back and forth from the classroom to the boards," Roberts said. "The rivalries are real, for sure."
Roberts said she was speechless to see the amount of food brought in during the drive. In her eyes, the drive was simply another example of the Fremont community coming together to help.
"It's just another example of the community bond in this area," she said.
Julie Sleister, executive managing director at Care Corps' LifeHouse, said the donation is significant considering the number of individuals seeking help for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sleister said the pantry is going through $30,000 in food every six to eight weeks. That quick turnaround makes donations like Trinity Lutheran's all the more invaluable.
"I am very thankful for our partners at all levels who are willing to work with us because we would not be able to feed all the people in our community that we are feeding without it," she said.
Sleister added that the donation also shows how important teaching the concept of charity is for children.
"It just makes it a little more fun," she said. "They learned something and they enjoyed a little bit of competition."
The donations filled two vehicles and required several teachers and aides from Trinity Lutheran to transport the goods to Care Corps' LifeHouse.
"It's humbling," Roberts said. "It means everything to be able to teach a generation that is so servant minded. They just really help each other out with that empathy building and it's humbling as a teacher."