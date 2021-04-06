Trinity Lutheran donates 650 pounds of food following food drive

First-grade students brought in the most donations among elementary grades, while eighth-grade students brought in the most donations among middle school grades.

"They were running back and forth from the classroom to the boards," Roberts said. "The rivalries are real, for sure."

Roberts said she was speechless to see the amount of food brought in during the drive. In her eyes, the drive was simply another example of the Fremont community coming together to help.

"It's just another example of the community bond in this area," she said.

Julie Sleister, executive managing director at Care Corps' LifeHouse, said the donation is significant considering the number of individuals seeking help for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sleister said the pantry is going through $30,000 in food every six to eight weeks. That quick turnaround makes donations like Trinity Lutheran's all the more invaluable.

"I am very thankful for our partners at all levels who are willing to work with us because we would not be able to feed all the people in our community that we are feeding without it," she said.