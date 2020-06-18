Trinity Lutheran nears completion on upgraded STEM lab

Meyer said he hopes the lab will eventually turn into a community space that can be utilized by both students and the public.

“I kind of call it a community space,” he said. “Once we get past COVID-19 I would like to do some community classes to give back,” he said.

Cabinets were just installed on Wednesday, meaning the project should be completed in the next three weeks. Construction for the lab began in May after the end of school.

Meyer said having the lab gives Trinity Lutheran the chance to have a dedicated space where it can focus on hands-on learning.

“Quite often, we would be forced into classrooms to do that and space would be an issue,” he said. “Now students can come down to the STEM lab when it is time for robotics and other hands-on things.”

When students are done with their work, they can store it in the lab.

“It’s not as disruptive as we would be in the classroom,” Meyer said. “Students can come down to tinker and use their imagination to create.”

Eventually, Meyer hopes to host sessions for the community on a number of topics. One he is particularly interested in is a session that focuses on protecting the older population from online scammers.

“I think, for me, I see it as that community outreach piece,” he said. “Now we have this space for not only students, but others to come in to utilize this space and facility.”

