Trinity Lutheran prepares to host virtual fundraiser after seven-month wait

“This is something completely new for us,” Meyer said. “Number one, we’re just missing out on that community coming together, but at the same time what we’re seeing is just that shift from in-person to just online.”

Luckily, the school has its share of big-ticket items for the upcoming auction. Those items range from hand-crafted furniture to an arcade machine constructed by students at Trinity Lutheran’s STEM Club.

What will likely catch the eye of most virtual attendees is an autographed jersey from Team USA Volleyball Captain and Nebraska legend Jordan Larson.

Anthony Gerber, director of ministry, said there may be an additional prize to go along with the jersey should the bidding go high enough.

“Just in conversation with her, she’s also kind of hinted that, if it is high enough, she might be also willing to participate in a meet-and-greet with the winner of that item,” Gerber said.

Gerber said preparing for the live auction has been a unique challenge, due to the delay that will accompany bids. He said there can be up to a minute-and-a-half delay between the video feed and those bidding.