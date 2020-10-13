Trinity Lutheran prepares to host virtual fundraiser after seven-month wait

Trinity Lutheran School is moving forward with a major fundraising event almost seven months after it was initially postponed due to COVID-19.
The Spring 2020 School Auction is set to take place on Friday, Oct. 23 and will be held completely online. The event will feature both a silent and live auction held over a live video stream beginning at 7 p.m.
STEM Coordinator Brett Meyer led the school’s efforts to organize the auction for the upcoming year. He said there was a belief that COVID-19 would have run its course by the fall, allowing for the school to have its annual fundraiser in a safe environment.
“Never in our wildest dreams did we think that we’d be in the same boat now that we were then of just this kind of unknown,” he said. “We have all these amazing donations and we just need to get them out there to the people.”
The auction serves as the largest fundraiser for the school, Meyer said. Each year, the auction’s estimated $90,000 in money raised goes toward the school to keep tuition affordable for students.
“This goes directly to the education of our children,” Meyer said.
Now, Meyer said there is some concern the school will not be able to match the amount of money raised in previous years because of the pandemic.
“This is something completely new for us,” Meyer said. “Number one, we’re just missing out on that community coming together, but at the same time what we’re seeing is just that shift from in-person to just online.”
Luckily, the school has its share of big-ticket items for the upcoming auction. Those items range from hand-crafted furniture to an arcade machine constructed by students at Trinity Lutheran’s STEM Club.
What will likely catch the eye of most virtual attendees is an autographed jersey from Team USA Volleyball Captain and Nebraska legend Jordan Larson.
Anthony Gerber, director of ministry, said there may be an additional prize to go along with the jersey should the bidding go high enough.
“Just in conversation with her, she’s also kind of hinted that, if it is high enough, she might be also willing to participate in a meet-and-greet with the winner of that item,” Gerber said.
Gerber said preparing for the live auction has been a unique challenge, due to the delay that will accompany bids. He said there can be up to a minute-and-a-half delay between the video feed and those bidding.
“We will continue to remind them of that during the event and we will just encourage them to not wait until the last second to respond to a bid,” Gerber said.
Gerber added that the school’s auction software will allow bidders to queue bids up to a maximum dollar amount determined by the bidder.
The next two weeks will be a grind as the school prepares to host the virtual event, but Gerber said he’s excited to see the final product.
“There’s a lot of questions that we’re trying to quickly work through, so I don’t know if relief is the word yet,” he said. “But, I think we’ll get there.”
