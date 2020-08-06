Trinity Lutheran principal discusses school's return-to-school blueprint

Trinity Lutheran Schools will begin its 2020-21 fall semester with several added measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The first day of classes will take place on Aug. 12 with all of the school’s 140 enrolled students from grades K-8 in the classroom. Principal Greg Rathke said the school will utilize the risk dial created by Three Rivers Public Health Department as a guide for decision-making should the school be forced to modify its approach due to the pandemic.
“We’re thankful for that,” he said. “We’re thankful that we have something on a weekly basis that we can go by.”
Rathke said school will begin at 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, students will have their temperatures taken using a thermal camera. From there, they will move directly to their classrooms before classes begin at 8:10 a.m.
Trinity will ask families to ensure their students wear a mask when they are dropped off for school, Rathke said. After students enter the classroom, he said the school will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing.
“When we have the ability to social distance in a classroom, our teachers will have an option for the students not to wear masks,” Rathke said.
Rathke added that the school’s smaller class sizes allow for easier social distancing measures.
“We can spread those kids out,” he said. “When they’re doing seat work, when there’s not movement, then there is that option. But, when kids are working together, masks are going to be on.”
Should the risk dial increase to higher levels, such as orange or red, which represent high and severe risk, respectively, Rathke said the school will transition to a hybrid model. That model will allow half of the school’s students to attend morning sessions while the other half would attend classes in the afternoon.
The school would transition to distance learning only if the risk dial would advance to severe. Currently, there are no options available for parents to opt into virtual learning as a replacement for in-person instruction.
“Distance learning will be available only if we all go to distance learning,” Rathke said.
Rathke said the decision to only offer in-person instruction at the beginning of the school year was based on resources. He said in-person instruction is the most realistic option that the school could fulfill for its students.
“If we do have kids that are ill or sick or are home for an extended period of time, we do have a plan to help those families,” he said.
Rathke said the school will rely heavily on parents to monitor their children at home should they present COVID-19 related symptoms. If symptoms do present themselves, Rathke recommended parents contact Three Rivers or their doctor.
“Three Rivers Public Health Department will be highly involved if or when we have a positive COVID-19 case,” he said. “We will just go with what Three Rivers recommends.”
Rathke said the plan has been in the works for the past seven weeks. He said putting together the school’s blueprint has been intensive, but’s he is confident in the plan moving forward.
“We also understand that this document is probably going to be fluid until we get through this,” Rathke said. “ ... We feel really good about our plan.”
