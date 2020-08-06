Trinity Lutheran principal discusses school's return-to-school blueprint

“We can spread those kids out,” he said. “When they’re doing seat work, when there’s not movement, then there is that option. But, when kids are working together, masks are going to be on.”

Should the risk dial increase to higher levels, such as orange or red, which represent high and severe risk, respectively, Rathke said the school will transition to a hybrid model. That model will allow half of the school’s students to attend morning sessions while the other half would attend classes in the afternoon.

The school would transition to distance learning only if the risk dial would advance to severe. Currently, there are no options available for parents to opt into virtual learning as a replacement for in-person instruction.

“Distance learning will be available only if we all go to distance learning,” Rathke said.

Rathke said the decision to only offer in-person instruction at the beginning of the school year was based on resources. He said in-person instruction is the most realistic option that the school could fulfill for its students.

“If we do have kids that are ill or sick or are home for an extended period of time, we do have a plan to help those families,” he said.