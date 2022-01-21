Trinity Lutheran School plans kindergarten information night

Trinity Lutheran School at 1546 N. Luther Rd. in Fremont will be hosting kindergarten information night from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The event will include a teacher meet-and-greet, family activities, and a question and answer time.
If you are unable to attend the information night and wish to set up a private tour, call 402-721-5959 or email holly.strudthoff@trinityfremont.org.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
