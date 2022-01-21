 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trinity Lutheran School plans kindergarten information night

Local News

Trinity Lutheran School at 1546 N. Luther Rd. in Fremont will be hosting kindergarten information night from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The event will include a teacher meet-and-greet, family activities, and a question and answer time.

If you are unable to attend the information night and wish to set up a private tour, call 402-721-5959 or email holly.strudthoff@trinityfremont.org.

