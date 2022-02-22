Trinity Lutheran School plans kindergarten open house

Trinity Lutheran School at 1546 N. Luther Rd. in Fremont will be hosting a kindergarten open house from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.
The open house will allow visitors to see the kindergarten classroom in action.
Anyone interested but unable to attend can schedule a private tour. Call 402-721-5959 or email holly.strudthoff@trinityfremont.org to schedule a private tour.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
