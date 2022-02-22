 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trinity Lutheran School plans kindergarten open house

Local News

Trinity Lutheran School at 1546 N. Luther Rd. in Fremont will be hosting a kindergarten open house from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.

The open house will allow visitors to see the kindergarten classroom in action.

Anyone interested but unable to attend can schedule a private tour. Call 402-721-5959 or email holly.strudthoff@trinityfremont.org to schedule a private tour.

