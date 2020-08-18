Trinity Lutheran sees students adjust to changes during first week of class

“I think the kids are very resilient and they’re doing a great job of handling the differences,” he said. “ ... It seems to me that we’re getting back into the swing of things quicker than I thought we were going to and that’s a pleasant surprise.”

The first day of classes took place on Aug. 12 with all of the school’s 140 enrolled students in the classroom.

The school plans to utilize the risk dial created by Three Rivers Public Health Department as a guide for further decisions should it be forced to modify its approach due to the pandemic.

Masks are also required as students enter the building, but they may be removed after students are able to safely socially distance in the classroom.

“The mask thing was a big issue coming in, but it’s amazing how well and how quickly they’ve adapted,” Meyer said. “ I think they’re just so excited to see their friends and be in the classroom that they don’t even think about it anymore.”

In practice, Meyer said he didn’t see the students having much difficulty following mask rules the school implemented.