Trinity Lutheran sees students adjust to changes during first week of class

Right now, Brett Meyer feels like he’s walking on eggshells.
Meyer, STEM Coordinator at Trinity Lutheran School, said he’s taking everything day by day as the school nears its first week of in-person classes for the 2020-21 school year.
The concerns are apparent. Meyer said he’s worried first and foremost about the uncertainty surrounding the school year as it operates in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like we’re kind of operating day to day right now, in terms of preparing for when the positive case comes and making sure we’re ready for when it hits,” he said.
Despite the uncertainty and concern, Meyer said it has been “awesome” to see the children back in school after transitioning to virtual learning last March.
“I think you see that with the students all the way from kindergarten to eighth grade,” he said. “ ... Even for the teachers, it’s just a joy to have everybody back. It was a really long time to go without students.”
Principal Greg Rathke said classes seemed to be moving along as usual, with a few minor tweaks put in place here or there.
“We’re just cruising along and we are thrilled to have kids back in the building,” he said.
Rathke said the long closure didn’t seem to prevent staff and students from quickly adjusting to the new environment.
“I think the kids are very resilient and they’re doing a great job of handling the differences,” he said. “ ... It seems to me that we’re getting back into the swing of things quicker than I thought we were going to and that’s a pleasant surprise.”
The first day of classes took place on Aug. 12 with all of the school’s 140 enrolled students in the classroom.
The school plans to utilize the risk dial created by Three Rivers Public Health Department as a guide for further decisions should it be forced to modify its approach due to the pandemic.
Masks are also required as students enter the building, but they may be removed after students are able to safely socially distance in the classroom.
“The mask thing was a big issue coming in, but it’s amazing how well and how quickly they’ve adapted,” Meyer said. “ I think they’re just so excited to see their friends and be in the classroom that they don’t even think about it anymore.”
In practice, Meyer said he didn’t see the students having much difficulty following mask rules the school implemented.
“I think it was harder for the parents than it was for the students, because the students came in and, for the most part, had already been wearing them, like when they went to the store,” Meyer said. “So, I think it really wasn’t that hard of a transition for most of the students.”
There are some extra obstacles that have been created due to the new modifications at the school. For example, Meyer noted that a new student wanted to see her teacher’s face, so the student asked the teacher to remove her mask.
“The comment was ‘oh my word you have a beautiful smile,’” he said. “So, that’s the kind of stuff that we, as teachers, are missing out on. Body language speaks a lot, so how do you project that body language when most of your face is covered up? That’s probably the more difficult thing right now.”
With the added uncertainty and fluidity surrounding the pandemic, Meyer said it has been important to fall back on the procedures the school has implemented.
Now, he said he’s constantly thinking about walking down the right side of the hallway and washing and sanitizing his hands constantly after touching something, sneezing or even licking his fingers to separate papers.
“I think it’s really good that we’re having that reminder because we’re approaching flu season and we’re not going to escape that as well, but we can definitely help mitigate the impact by practicing good sanitation.”
With the likelihood of a positive case eventually hitting Trinity Lutheran, Meyer said it is vital the school maintains a clear channel of communication between parents.
“It’s kind of that snowstorm mentality of not really knowing when it’s coming, but suddenly it hits and you have to move quickly,” Meyer said about the potential for a positive COVID-19 test. “So, it’s utilizing text messaging with parents, but not over-utilizing because it’s easy to start ignoring those things.”
In the event of a positive case, Meyer said the school will work with Three Rivers Public Health Department for guidance. Meyer said the school will focus on sanitizing any areas affected by the positive contact.
“Three Rivers comes in and helps guide us, but we know that, on our own, we’re going to be sanitizing the facility, especially the room where the positive case is located,” Meyer said.
Like other area schools, such as Fremont Public Schools, Trinity Lutheran would transition to a 50/50 hybrid learning model should the Three River’s risk dial move to the higher end of orange, which represents a high-risk designation.
“As that dial would get into the red, then we would go strictly to distance learning,” he said.
Meyer said the collaboration between area schools in creating a blueprint to return to the classroom should be applauded.
“We have to be on the same page, as a community, with our schools,” Meyer said. “It’s all one community. It’s one team.”
As the school moves forward through the next month, Meyer said he’s confident in the way Trinity Lutheran has prepared to move forward with the upcoming year.
“As long as we’re following that blueprint, I feel really good about how we respond to those positive cases,” he said. “I feel really good about how we’re going to be able to continue to keep our students safe and teachers, as well.”
