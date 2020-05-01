Trinity Lutheran set to ramp up 3-D printing efforts thanks to grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trinity Lutheran School will soon be able to potentially produce hundreds of face masks for health-care providers and others in need in the Fremont community thanks to a $1,923 grant.

The school began using its two 3-D printing machines in early April to produce face masks for the Fremont Area United Way. Those masks would then be given to Three Rivers Public Health Department, who were then able to distribute the masks to providers who need them.

STEM Coordinator Brett Meyer printed 65 face masks for Three Rivers using the two machines before they broke down, forcing him to cease production.

He was forced to shut down production for two weeks. Thanks to a grant approved by the Fremont Area Community Foundation, however, Meyer was able to purchase three new printing machines to help the school ramp up production.

“I thought to reach out to Fremont Area Community Foundation to give them a proposal about what we would like to do to give back to the community,” Meyers said. “I wanted to look to see how we could give back to the community.”

Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers said the grant will go a long way in helping Meyer get his operation moving again.