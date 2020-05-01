Trinity Lutheran set to ramp up 3-D printing efforts thanks to grant

Trinity Lutheran School will soon be able to potentially produce hundreds of face masks for health-care providers and others in need in the Fremont community thanks to a $1,923 grant.
The school began using its two 3-D printing machines in early April to produce face masks for the Fremont Area United Way. Those masks would then be given to Three Rivers Public Health Department, who were then able to distribute the masks to providers who need them.
STEM Coordinator Brett Meyer printed 65 face masks for Three Rivers using the two machines before they broke down, forcing him to cease production.
He was forced to shut down production for two weeks. Thanks to a grant approved by the Fremont Area Community Foundation, however, Meyer was able to purchase three new printing machines to help the school ramp up production.
“I thought to reach out to Fremont Area Community Foundation to give them a proposal about what we would like to do to give back to the community,” Meyers said. “I wanted to look to see how we could give back to the community.”
Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers said the grant will go a long way in helping Meyer get his operation moving again.
“He definitely wanted to do what he could to help fulfill the need,” she said. “It also turned out to be a wonderful learning experience. Several Trinity and [Archbishop Bergan] students have been assisting him to make improvements and modifications to the template.”
By Wednesday, Meyer said all five printers should be ready to print again. He estimated that each printer will be able to produce 10 face shields per day. Additionally, Meyer is getting some help from his neighbors to produce the masks.
“I had 65 face shields with just two machines in a week and that was just me,” he said. “There’s not a lot going into it once you have a model. With five printers, we can stagger it so we have a good rotation.”
Meyer said with the extra workforce it would be possible to print for longer without having to stop.
“You can print for 14 to 15 hours a day now and we can go non-stop,” he said.
When Meyer was producing the masks on his own, he would often have to leave the school to focus on work or his family at home.
“It’s balancing a job and children at home, it’s not something that I can just sit here for 12 or 13 hours and just keep printing,” he said. “It’s not easy.”
The new batch of masks will continue to go to the Fremont Area United Way once production kicks off again next week. Meyer added that he’s received requests from local dentists for face shields that he intends to produce.
“Some of these dental offices will receive some, some will continue to go to the United Way and anybody who reaches out for a request,” he said. “We’ll do what we can.”
More than anything, Meyer said he’s ready to get back to work after a two-week hiatus.
“I’m very excited to get going,” he said. “Again, you feel like you can help the community. When you’re not printing you feel helpless.
