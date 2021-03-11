Trinity Lutheran student pushes for grant to create 'homeless helper kits'

A middle schooler at Trinity Lutheran Schools has taken it upon herself to help the homeless in the Fremont community.
Isabella Nuss applied for a $1,000 Youth Philanthropy Grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation when she was a seventh-grader to create "Homeless Helper Kits."
The grant was awarded in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately forced the school to close its doors before the project could get off the ground
Nuss, now an eighth-grader at Trinity Lutheran, was inspired to apply for the grant after Julie Sleister, executive managing director of Care Corps' LifeHouse, visited the school last year to educate students about homelessness and poverty.
"I wanted to do it because I know that being homeless is probably not fun at all," Nuss said. "They don't have the money to care for themselves. They have nothing."
After a yearlong wait, Nuss and her classmates are finally able to put the money to use.
The grant will fund 100 homeless kits, which includes a cloth bag stuffed with necessities like toothbrushes, toothpaste and other bathroom necessities that will be donated to LifeHouse.
The bags will also include a card that provides resources offered by the local food pantry.
"People who are new to the community, who don't know of that service, can definitely seek their help," Trinity Lutheran STEM Coordinator Brett Meyer said.
Meyer said finally being able to get the project going a year after the funds were initially awarded is a relief.
"The timing of this is really good, especially now, with so many people having been impacted by COVID," he said.
Nuss said she's excited to finally see the project she started come to fruition.
"I feel really good about it," she said. "We can actually make a difference for the homeless and their family members."
From his perspective, Meyer said seeing one of his students make an effort to help those in need is "definitely rewarding."
"We're teaching our students here to make sure that they're looking beyond themselves and that's not easy to do," he said. "For her to come in, and she pushed for this, it was absolutely wonderful to see."