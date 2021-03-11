Trinity Lutheran student pushes for grant to create 'homeless helper kits'

"People who are new to the community, who don't know of that service, can definitely seek their help," Trinity Lutheran STEM Coordinator Brett Meyer said.

Meyer said finally being able to get the project going a year after the funds were initially awarded is a relief.

"The timing of this is really good, especially now, with so many people having been impacted by COVID," he said.

Nuss said she's excited to finally see the project she started come to fruition.

"I feel really good about it," she said. "We can actually make a difference for the homeless and their family members."

From his perspective, Meyer said seeing one of his students make an effort to help those in need is "definitely rewarding."

"We're teaching our students here to make sure that they're looking beyond themselves and that's not easy to do," he said. "For her to come in, and she pushed for this, it was absolutely wonderful to see."

