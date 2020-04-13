Trinity Lutheran uses 3-D printing to fight COVID-19

Trinity Lutheran School is using 3-D printing to help Fremont combat COVID-19.
Coordinator of STEM Education Brett Meyer has been working since Friday to create face shields for the Fremont Area United Way. Arlington Public Schools is also producing ear guards through its own printing machines.
The PPE’s will be distributed to healthcare providers through Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“Nationally, you’re seeing schools and hobbyists who have these printers answering the call to printing this equipment,” Meyer said.
So far, Meyer has printed 26 face shields using the school’s two 3-D printers. He has a goal of printing around 132 face shields, meaning he has a lot of work ahead of him.
Each face shield takes around an hour-and-a-half to produce. Meyer said he completes about a dozen face shields every day.
“I just press print and wait,” he said. “I’m pretty fortunate because I live close to Trinity so I can head home when I need to.”
Meyer said it’s a slow process, but each shield he produces has a positive impact on the community.
“If I can get a dozen done in a day that’s the goal,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like much when looking at the goal, but if I print 12 in a day, that’s 12 people we’re helping to keep safe and every little bit is making a difference.”
Meyer said he has plenty of resources to keep producing face shields throughout the pandemic. He recently purchased six spools of filament for the printers after the school received a donation from a church member.
Each spool can produce around 300 masks.
“We’re just going to keep on printing away until we’re told not to,” he said.
Meyer said the project has been relatively under the radar since he began on Friday. He said the school isn’t participating for any recognition, rather it is just trying to do what it can to help the community.
“It really hits home to make sure we’re keeping those family members safe,” he said. “That’s what makes my job easy. I know we’re doing it for those families.”
Meyer said he’s even reached out to students in his STEM club to get ideas on how to modify the face shields. He said those modifications could be as simple as a message inscribed on the shield or even some Mickey Mouse ears.
“It’s a great life-learning opportunity,” he said. “...In those situations, any kind of joy is needed.”
Volunteer Coordinator for the Fremont Area United Way Jackie Trujillo said every donation to combat the COVID-19 virus helps.
“It all helps,” she said. “There are entities that maybe only need a small number of items. Even one item helps.”
Trujillo said observing the community response to the virus has been uplifting.
“People are taking care of each other so well,” she said. “We are so much better together. I know nothing about 3-D printing, but being able to connect and fill our own little corner has been great. It has really been a positive thing that has come out of a negative.”
Meyer likened the community response to last year’s flood. Despite the difficulties, he said Fremont has found new ways to come together.
“In a way, we’ve been prepared for this because of the flood last year,” he said. “Now, instead of sandbagging, we’re 3-D printing.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.