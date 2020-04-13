Trinity Lutheran uses 3-D printing to fight COVID-19

Meyer said he has plenty of resources to keep producing face shields throughout the pandemic. He recently purchased six spools of filament for the printers after the school received a donation from a church member.

Each spool can produce around 300 masks.

“We’re just going to keep on printing away until we’re told not to,” he said.

Meyer said the project has been relatively under the radar since he began on Friday. He said the school isn’t participating for any recognition, rather it is just trying to do what it can to help the community.

“It really hits home to make sure we’re keeping those family members safe,” he said. “That’s what makes my job easy. I know we’re doing it for those families.”

Meyer said he’s even reached out to students in his STEM club to get ideas on how to modify the face shields. He said those modifications could be as simple as a message inscribed on the shield or even some Mickey Mouse ears.

“It’s a great life-learning opportunity,” he said. “...In those situations, any kind of joy is needed.”

Volunteer Coordinator for the Fremont Area United Way Jackie Trujillo said every donation to combat the COVID-19 virus helps.