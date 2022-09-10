Two area high school receive grant funding from EducationQuest

EducationQuest Foundation recently announced that 24 Nebraska high schools have been awarded a total of $200,000 in College Access Grants to help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college.

The area high schools receiving grants are Fremont High School and Logan View High School.

EducationQuest awards College Access Grants every two years through a competitive application process. Schools are funded for four years with annual awards ranging from $2,500 to $20,000, depending on school enrollment.

Since the program began in 2006, EducationQuest has awarded more than $6.2 million in grants to 111 schools.

Vice President of Grants and Scholarships Eric Drumheller said, “We are excited to partner with these high schools to help encourage more of their students to continue their education past high school. We hope the activities we support help students understand the value of higher education, including trade certificates, associate’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and beyond.”

Schools will use the grants to fund programs and activities such as college visits, financial aid sessions, scholarship searches, and completion of college applications. The grant program also promotes involvement with families and businesses to help ensure the program’s success.

The application process for the next grant cycle will begin in fall 2023.