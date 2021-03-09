Two area students will compete for a $10,000 scholarship

With a $10,000 scholarship on the line, two area students will be among 20 students in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications will compete in the Virtual Philip Perry Photojournalism Challenge from March 12-14.

Beginning at 5 p.m. March 12, participants will have 24 hours to shoot and edit a photo essay of up to 12 photographs inspired by the theme “Mother Earth.” At 5 p.m. March 13, essays will be judged by five professional photographers, who will select five finalists to present on day three.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Judges will consider the following criteria: subject matter, impact, creativity, composition, technical quality and storytelling.

At 10 a.m. March 14, the finalists will present their work to the judges, faculty and friends of the college over Zoom, and a winner will be named.

The area participants are Emma Storms of Fremont, a freshman majoring in advertising and public relations, and Abby Post of North Bend, a freshman majoring in advertising and public relations, and sports media and communication.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.