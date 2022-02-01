Two candidates file for Logan View Board of Education

Two new candidates have filed for the Logan View Public Schools Board of Education.
Dale E. Mundil of Uehling and Wade A. Weyhrich of Hooper both submitted their candidate filing forms with the Dodge County Clerk.
Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates have until March 1.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
