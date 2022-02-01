 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two candidates file for Logan View Board of Education

  • Updated
Logan View Public Schools
CHRIS BRISTOL, Fremont Tribune

Two new candidates have filed for the Logan View Public Schools Board of Education.

Dale E. Mundil of Uehling and Wade A. Weyhrich of Hooper both submitted their candidate filing forms with the Dodge County Clerk.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the election while new candidates have until March 1.

