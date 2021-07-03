 Skip to main content
Union University dean's list
Gabrielle McClellan of Fremont was among 377 students who were named to the Union University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

