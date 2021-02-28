 Skip to main content
University of Alabama dean's list
University of Alabama dean's list

University of Alabama

University of Alabama

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Kennard: Hanna Pohlmann.

Wahoo: Anna Dobesh.

