University of Alabama dean's list

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Kennard: Hanna Pohlmann.
Wahoo: Anna Dobesh.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
