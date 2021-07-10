University of Alabama spring dean's list

Hanna Pohlmann of Kennard was named to the University of Alabama dean’s list for spring semester 2021.
A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at the University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.
