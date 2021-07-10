 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Alabama spring dean's list
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

University of Alabama spring dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
University of Alabama

Hanna Pohlmann of Kennard was named to the University of Alabama dean’s list for spring semester 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at the University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News