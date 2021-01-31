University of Kansas graduate

University of Kansas

The names of more than 5,600 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring and summer have been announced by the University Registrar.

Emma Jane Santora of Fremont was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Film & Media Students and a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 commencement. The university also plans to hold an in-person commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020.

