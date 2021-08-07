University of Kansas spring honor roll

More than 6,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The following area students were recognized:

Fremont: Lauren Gifford, School of Business.

Wahoo: Kaitlyn Herndon, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Claire Johnston, School of Pharmacy.

Waterloo: Ana Dorador, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Business.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.