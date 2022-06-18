 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Mississippi chancellor's honor roll

University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi has announced students named to the chancellor’s honor roll for the spring semester.

The chancellor’s honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

Emily Reid of Fremont and Ella Endorf of North Bend were both named to the chancellor’s honor roll. Reid is majoring in communication sciences/disorders. Endorf is majoring in public policy leadership and integrated marketing communications.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

