University of Mississippi chancellor's honor roll

University of Mississippi
The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the fall 2020 honor roll lists, including chancellor's honor roll.
Support Local Journalism
The chancellor's honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Ella Rose Endorf of North Bend and Emily Elizabeth Reid were among the students named to the chancellor’s honor roll.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.