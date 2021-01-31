 Skip to main content
University of Mississippi chancellor's honor roll
University of Mississippi chancellor's honor roll

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the fall 2020 honor roll lists, including chancellor's honor roll.

The chancellor's honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

Ella Rose Endorf of North Bend and Emily Elizabeth Reid were among the students named to the chancellor’s honor roll.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

