University of Mississippi honor lists

University of Mississippi

Ella Endorf of North Bend and Emily Reid of Fremont were named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2021 honor roll lists.

Endorf was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

Reid was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

