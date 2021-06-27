 Skip to main content
University of Mississippi honor roll
University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the spring 2021 honor roll lists, including chancellor’s honor roll.

The following area students were named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00:

Fremont: Emily Elizabeth Reid.

North Bend: Ella Rose Endorf.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

