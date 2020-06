Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

University of Mississippi

Ella Rose Endorf of North Bend was named to the chancellor’s honor roll while Emily Elizabeth Reid of Fremont was named to the dean’s honor roll.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.