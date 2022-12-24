University of Nebraska at Kearney announces dean's list for 2022 fall semester

The University of Nebraska at Kearney recently announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Kristen Meyer, Kylee Bruning, Mackenzie Hagemeister.
Dodge: Maddie Nielsen, Sara McEvoy.
Fremont: Jennifer Ochoa, Sydney Morgan Thurlow, Dan Shipley, Ellie Shipley, Hope Hansen, Jon Kment, Kenan Brodd, Macy Bryant, Maddie Christensen, Mara Hemmer, Matthew Ondracek, Megan Nissen, Morgan Ondracek, Wes Ferguson.
Mead: Jacqueline Cruz.
North Bend: Dani Richardson.
Oakland: Haley Chambliess, Mike Brands.
Scribner: Aleesha Broussard.
Wahoo: Kolten John Cada, Olivia Louise Scott, Alyssa Ann Walla, Cadie Mattson, Mary Chvatal, Megan Spicka, Tessa Gatewood.
Waterloo: Ty Eggen, Payton Christine Rhen.
West Point: Riley Kristine Heller, Gabi Goeden, Jamie Pierce, Mitchell Lierman.
Yutan: Isaiah Daniell.