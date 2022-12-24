 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

University of Nebraska at Kearney announces dean's list for 2022 fall semester

Dean's List UNK

The University of Nebraska at Kearney recently announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Kristen Meyer, Kylee Bruning, Mackenzie Hagemeister.

Dodge: Maddie Nielsen, Sara McEvoy.

Fremont: Jennifer Ochoa, Sydney Morgan Thurlow, Dan Shipley, Ellie Shipley, Hope Hansen, Jon Kment, Kenan Brodd, Macy Bryant, Maddie Christensen, Mara Hemmer, Matthew Ondracek, Megan Nissen, Morgan Ondracek, Wes Ferguson.

Mead: Jacqueline Cruz.

North Bend: Dani Richardson.

Oakland: Haley Chambliess, Mike Brands.

Scribner: Aleesha Broussard.

Wahoo: Kolten John Cada, Olivia Louise Scott, Alyssa Ann Walla, Cadie Mattson, Mary Chvatal, Megan Spicka, Tessa Gatewood.

Waterloo: Ty Eggen, Payton Christine Rhen.

West Point: Riley Kristine Heller, Gabi Goeden, Jamie Pierce, Mitchell Lierman.

Yutan: Isaiah Daniell.

