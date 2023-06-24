Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 667 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises May 19 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Dodge: Grace Dvorak, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Visual Communication & Design.

Fremont: Alyssa Willcox, Bachelor of Science, Interior & Product Design; Elizabeth Shipley, Bachelor of Science, Biology ; Jonathon Kment, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management, Honorable Mention; Sydney Thurlow, Bachelor of Science, Interior & Product Design, Cum Laude; Taylor Schaller, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction.

Wahoo: Jack Sutton, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution.

Waterloo: Payton Rhen, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, Honorable Mention; Thomas Tews , Master of Arts in Education, Kinesiology & Sport Sciences Education.