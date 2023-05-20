More than 2,500 University of Nebraska at Kearney academic merit and leadership scholarships have been granted to 2023 graduates from Nebraska and out-of-state high schools. The total value of the awards is $13.5 million yearly.

UNK awards more than $28 million in scholarships and grants each year. The average scholarship awarded to freshmen at UNK is $10,267, and 87% of all freshmen receive scholarships and/or grants.

More information about scholarships at UNK is available at unk.edu/scholarships. All scholarships listed are renewable for eight semesters, four years or 120 credit hours.

Basic descriptions of scholarships that area students have been awarded include:

Board of Regents – The most prestigious award granted by UNK. It is a full-tuition scholarship of more than $26,000.

Kearney Health Opportunities Program – KHOP is a cooperative program between UNK and University of Nebraska Medical Center. The program’s purpose is to recruit and educate students from rural Nebraska who are committed to returning to rural Nebraska to practice health care. It is a full-tuition scholarship of more than $26,000.

Distinguished Scholar Award – Provides $3,000 annually toward tuition.

Loper Achievement – Provides $2,000 annually toward tuition.

Area students who have been awarded scholarships include:

Arlington: Caleb Sund, Board of Regents; Luke Hammang, Loper Achievement.

Cedar Bluffs: Brayden Hermanson, Loper Achievement.

Craig: Erin Jensen, Kearney Health Opportunities Program.

Dodge: Sophia Dvorak, Board of Regents; Samantha McEvoy, Board of Regents.

Fremont: Jordan Baumert, Board of Regents; Josie Bell, Board of Regents; Makayla Belmont, Board of Regents; Morgan Boothe, Board of Regents; Harley Boutard, Board of Regents; Cadence Fickbohm, Board of Regents; Hannah Hughes, Board of Regents; Grace Kerkaert, Board of Regents; Johana Macias, Board of Regents; Allison Merrill, Board of Regents; Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Board of Regents; Britney Montante Gonzalez, Board of Regents; McKenna Olson, Board of Regents; Kylie Pemberton, Board of Regents; Caitlin Pitt, Board of Regents; Bryce Reeson, Board of Regents; Will Schulz, Board of Regents; Emmalee Sheppard, Board of Regents; McKenzie Thayer, Board of Regents; Whitney Walling, Board of Regents; Ava Woods, Board of Regents; Kaylee Benne, Distinguished Scholar; Emma Constance, Distinguished Scholar; Trevor Denker, Distinguished Scholar; Olivia Fedde, Distinguished Scholar; Adler Gilfry, Distinguished Scholar; Devin Mark, Distinguished Scholar; Lydia Schoeneck, Distinguished Scholar; Hayden Cone, Loper Achievement; Evan Hartman, Loper Achievement; Zeta Holcomb, Loper Achievement; Kallie Johnson, Loper Achievement; Jackson Kiefer, Loper Achievement; Megan Stieren, Loper Achievement; Ellary Young, Loper Achievement; Bryce Reeson, Nebraska Career.

Hooper: Kaylee Hilbers, Board of Regents; Emma Smith, Distinguished Scholar; Ashley Abrahams, Loper Achievement; Brenden Nelson, Loper Achievement; Amayrany Zamora, Loper Achievement.

Howells: Carly Bayer, Distinguished Scholar; Blair Fiala, Kearney Health Opportunities Program; Jestin Bayer, Loper Achievement.

Ithaca: Janie Munter, Loper Achievement.

Kennard: Alyssa Schumacher, Loper Achievement.

Linwood: Lindsey Prochaska, Board of Regents; Allisen Jelinek, Distinguished Scholar.

North Bend: Madison Bishop, Board of Regents; Rebekah Voss, Board of Regents; Ethan Emanuel, Distinguished Scholar.

Oakland: Laughlin McNeill, Board of Regents.

Valley: Lenore Hoeft, Board of Regents.

Wahoo: Ellee Hall, Board of Regents; Aubrey Sylliaasen, Board of Regents; Maximilian Lautenschlager, Distinguished Scholar; Calvin Sassaman, Distinguished Scholar; Landon Spicka, Distinguished Scholar; Samantha Sutton, Loper Achievement.

Waterloo: McKenna Pojar, Board of Regents; Lindzey Rehberg, Loper Achievement.

West Point: Michael Cohee, Board of Regents; Jaylen Kile, Board of Regents; Sebastian Ramirez, Board of Regents; Grayson Meyer, Distinguished Scholar; Zoey Ruskamp, Distinguished Scholar; Bo Oligmueller, Loper Achievement; Molly Winn, Loper Achievement.

Weston: Ella Lacey, Loper Achievement.