{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Kearney

University of Nebraska at Kearney

The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Mackenzie Hagemeister.

Dodge: Grace Dvorak, Sara McEvoy.

Fremont: Lylian Bechtel, Emily Eairleywine, Nathan Grimm, Riley Harms, Rochelle Hazelton, Joseph Kment, MacKenzie Meyer, Lexi Proskovec, Samantha Schindler, Jacob Weston, Alyssa Willcox.

North Bend: Chelsea Going, Carley Nelson.

Prague: Kristin Johnson.

Wahoo: Aspen Jansa.

Waterloo: Ty Eggen, Nickolas Kahlandt, Megan Merkel.

West Point: Gabrielle Goeden, Mitchell Lierman, Haley Pierce.

Yutan: Jordan Hancock, Carson Pilkington.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments