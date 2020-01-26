University of Nebraska at Kearney
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Mackenzie Hagemeister.
Dodge: Grace Dvorak, Sara McEvoy.
Fremont: Lylian Bechtel, Emily Eairleywine, Nathan Grimm, Riley Harms, Rochelle Hazelton, Joseph Kment, MacKenzie Meyer, Lexi Proskovec, Samantha Schindler, Jacob Weston, Alyssa Willcox.
North Bend: Chelsea Going, Carley Nelson.
Prague: Kristin Johnson.
Wahoo: Aspen Jansa.
Waterloo: Ty Eggen, Nickolas Kahlandt, Megan Merkel.
West Point: Gabrielle Goeden, Mitchell Lierman, Haley Pierce.
Yutan: Jordan Hancock, Carson Pilkington.