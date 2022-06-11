 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Nebraska at Kearney dean's list

Dean's List UNK

The University of Nebraska at Kearney has announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 GPA or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Mackenzie Hagemeister.

Dodge: Erin Catherine Franzluebbers.

Fremont: Kenan Brodd, Nate Grimm, Hope Hansen, Mara Hemmer, Jon Kment, Cooper Taylor, Jacob Michael Weston,

Malmo: Toni Greenfield.

North Bend: Dani Richardson.

Oakland: Mike Brands, Delaney Kate Wickwire.

Wahoo: Kolten John Cada, Tessa Gatewood, Nate Konecky, Cadie Mattson, Erin Miller, Olivia Louise Scott, Alyssa Ann Walla.

West Point: Haley Chambliess, Gabi Goeden, Mitchell Lierman, Zahira Lopez-Ramirez, Jamie Pierce.

Yutan: Carson Ray Pilkington.

