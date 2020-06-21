University of Nebraska at Kearney dean's list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Mackenzie Ann Hagemeister.

Dodge: Sara McEvoy.

Fremont: Lylian Maridee Bechtel, MacKenzie Lynn Doescher, Emily Ann Eairleywine, Jacob John Frink, Nathan Dean Grimm, Riley Matthew Harms, Rochelle Marie Hazelton, MacKenzie Rene Meyer, Lexi Marie Proskovec, Samantha Jean Schindler, Rachel Schneider, Kaitlyn Nicole Schutt, Sydney Morgan Thurlow, Jacob Michael Weston.

Nickerson: Brandon Joel Hagerbaumer.

Prague: Kristin Ann Johnson.