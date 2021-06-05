 Skip to main content
University of Nebraska at Kearney dean's list
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”

Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Mackenzie Hagemeister.

Dodge: Michaela Hegemann, Sara McEvoy.

Fremont: Kenan Brodd, MacKenzie Doescher, Nathan Grimm, Hope Hansen, Jonathon Kment, Andrew Poppe, Lexi Proskovec, Sydney Thurlow, Jacob Weston.

Hooper: Reagan Klein.

Prague: Kristin Johnson.

Wahoo: Aspen Jansa, Erin Miller, Alyssa Walla.

Washington: Alexa Daubert.

Waterloo: Ty Eggen, Payton Rhen, Thomas Tews.

West Point: Gabrielle Goeden, Mitchell Lierman, Jamie Pierce.

Valley Lakes Assisted Living

