University of Nebraska at Kearney dean's list

The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Mackenzie Hagemeister.
Dodge: Michaela Hegemann, Sara McEvoy.
Fremont: Kenan Brodd, MacKenzie Doescher, Nathan Grimm, Hope Hansen, Jonathon Kment, Andrew Poppe, Lexi Proskovec, Sydney Thurlow, Jacob Weston.
Hooper: Reagan Klein.
Prague: Kristin Johnson.
Wahoo: Aspen Jansa, Erin Miller, Alyssa Walla.
Washington: Alexa Daubert.
Waterloo: Ty Eggen, Payton Rhen, Thomas Tews.
West Point: Gabrielle Goeden, Mitchell Lierman, Jamie Pierce.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
