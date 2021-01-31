University of Nebraska at Kearney dean's list

University of Nebraska at Kearney
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Mackenzie Hagemeister.
Dodge: Michaela Hegemann, Sara McEvoy.
Fremont: Kenan Brodd, MacKenzie Doescher, Austin Everitt, Nathan Grimm, Hope Hansen, Riley Harms, Lexi Proskovec, Anahi Rivera, Samantha Schindler, Sydney Thurlow, Jacob Weston.
Howells: Ryan Molacek.
Prague: Kristin Johnson.
Tekamah: Joslyn Sharpe.
Wahoo: Aspen Jansa, Nathan Konecky, Megan Spicka, Alyssa Walla.