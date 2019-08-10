University of Nebraska at Kearney
The University of Nebraska at Kearney conferred degrees for 182 graduate and undergraduate students during commencement exercises July 26 at the Health and Sports Center on campus.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Hooper: Jake Kment, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction—Instructional Effectiveness.
Oakland: Lauren Persson, Master of Arts in Education, Art Education—Classroom Education.
Prague: Colin Wade, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Honorable Mention.
West Point: Michelle Ulrich, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology; Ashley Woitaszewski, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education.