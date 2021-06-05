University of Nebraska at Kearney graduates

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 685 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont: Emily Eairleywine, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Special Education, Cum Laude; Jena Hallstrom, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education, Advanced Practice: Behavior Intervention Specialist; Samantha Schindler, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude; Kirsten Styskal, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education-Advanced Practice: Behavior Intervention Specialist.
Hooper: Andrew Poppe, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science.
Howells: Ryan Molacek, Bachelor of Science in Education, Mathematics Education.
North Bend: Alexis Allgood, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology.
Prague: Kristin Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Honorable Mention.