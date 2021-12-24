 Skip to main content
University of Nebraska at Kearney graduates

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney

Pell grant students: 33%

Students with federal loans: 47%

Cost to attend: $20,967

Price after financial aid: $15,768

6-year graduation rate: 57%

Median debt: $13,000

Began repayment in five years: 76%

Average earnings after 10 years: $45,800

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 387 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises on Dec. 17 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Mead: Cole Zima, Bachelor of Science, Political Science, Summa Cum Laude.

North Bend: Kale Wietfeld, Master of Arts in Education, Physical Education-Research & Field Work.

Oakland: Nicholas Carl, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Andrea Werner, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, English as a Second Language, Magna Cum Laude.

Yutan: Ryan Ambrose, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8.

