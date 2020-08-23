 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Nebraska at Kearney graduates
View Comments
editor's pick top story

University of Nebraska at Kearney graduates

{{featured_button_text}}
University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney

Pell grant students: 33%

Students with federal loans: 47%

Cost to attend: $20,967

Price after financial aid: $15,768

6-year graduation rate: 57%

Median debt: $13,000

Began repayment in five years: 76%

Average earnings after 10 years: $45,800

 Courtesy photo

University of Nebraska at Kearney

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 216 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises on Foster Field at UNK’s Cope Stadium.

The event, held outdoors on campus for the first time since May 1990, included a combination of spring and summer graduates after May commencement was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Rachel Gibbs, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training; Sarah Gutekunst, Master of Arts in Education, Reading PK-12.

Wahoo: Allison Blum, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News