University of Nebraska at Kearney graduates

University of Nebraska at Kearney

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 216 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises on Foster Field at UNK’s Cope Stadium.

The event, held outdoors on campus for the first time since May 1990, included a combination of spring and summer graduates after May commencement was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Rachel Gibbs, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training; Sarah Gutekunst, Master of Arts in Education, Reading PK-12.

Wahoo: Allison Blum, Bachelor of Science in Education, Communication Disorders.

