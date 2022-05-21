 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Nebraska at Kearney graduates

Education News

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 682 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises May 13 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: MacKenzie Doescher, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science; Ethan Ferguson, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Nathan Grimm, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Rochelle Hazelton, Bachelor of Music, Music Education; Joseph Kment, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Distribution; Madisen Rusinko , Bachelor of Fine Arts, Studio Art; Jacob Weston, Bachelor of Science, Biology.

Kennard: Janelle Lorsch, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-School Librarian.

Oakland: Delaney Wickwire, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood & Family Advocacy.

Scribner: Rebecca Fischer, Master of Science in Education, STEM Education-Integrated.

Wahoo: Rachel Barry, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology-School Librarian.

West Point: Bobbie Ortmeier, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

