University of Nebraska at Kearney summer graduates
University of Nebraska at Kearney summer graduates

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 218 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Sarah Sharp, Master of Arts in Education, School Principalship Pre-K-8.

Fremont: Ashley Mruz, Master of Arts in Education, Reading PK-12.

Lyons: Leah Hipps, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Transitional Certification.

Valley: Darienne Blair, Bachelor of Science, Sociology.

