University of Nebraska at Kearney summer graduates

Education News

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 217 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Aug. 5 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Cedar Bluffs: Coby Amen, Master of Science in Education, Learning, Design & Technology.

Fremont: Ethan Ferguson, Bachelor of General Studies; MacKenzie Meyer, Master of Science in Education, Speech Language Pathology.

Wahoo: Casey Brown, Master of Science in Education, STEM Education; Erin Miller, Bachelor of Science, Psychology.

Weston: Nathan Konecky, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Honorable Mention.

