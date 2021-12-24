University of Nebraska at Lincoln graduates

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred more than 1,300 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated during December commencement. About two dozen were expected to do so.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Tigh Jacob Renken, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Cedar Bluffs: Jayton Thomas Frank, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science.

Colon: Tristan Caleb Sladek, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

Fremont: Alexander Joseph Vrana, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

Ithaca: Oleksandra Igorivna Cieluch, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Jack Holden Livers, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

Mead: Levi James Mc Phillips, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.

North Bend: Kiley Kathleen Allgood, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Hailey Marie Bang, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.

Oakland: Megan Cathleen Fischer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.

Scribner: Lindsay Kate Peters, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Jason Dean Rainforth, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Valley: Jacob James O’Connor, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Wahoo: Emma Elizabeth Hastings, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Kaitlyn Rose James, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Katie Fern Pearson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction; Trevin Joseph Rezac, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Waterloo: Nicholas John Caprio, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jaxson Joseph Goeden, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kyle William Rotert, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Jaden Faye Steskal, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

West Point: Riley Gary Berg, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Brittney Marie Hinkel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Allie Jo Knobbe, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Garret Daniel Meyer, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Weston: Cassie Jordan Gill, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

Yutan: Julia Grace Kennedy, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction.

