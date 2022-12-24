University of Nebraska at Omaha awards degrees to more than 1,000 graduates

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) alumni network is growing. More than 1,000 Mavericks graduated this fall.
The following area students were among the graduates:
Fremont: Nicole Marie Batenhorst, Master of Business Administration; Lylian Maridee Bechtel, Bachelor of Science; Erin Marie Bovill, Master of Science; Kelly Rae George, Master of Science; Laura J. Montgomery, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.
Hooper: Bailey Micah Licht, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
North Bend: Spencer Lee Zvacek, Master of Arts.
Wahoo: Noah Douglas Polacek, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science.
Waterloo: Joseph Erciliya Rose Komakech, Master of Science.
West Point: Maria Guadalupe Figueroa, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Andrea Lynn Hoffman, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Erica Jo Lewis, Master of Business Administration; Manuela Peña, Master of Science; Abel Rivera, Bachelor of Science in Aviation.