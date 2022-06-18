University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor's and dean's lists

More than 4,400 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor’s and/or dean’s list.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the chancellor’s list and/or dean’s list at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

The 1,426 students who qualified for the chancellor’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2022 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

The 3,023 students who qualified for the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2022 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

The following area students were honored:

Chancellor’s list

Cedar Bluffs: Ryan Gaughen.

Fremont: Ashley Salguero, Chloe Beltrand, Emily Janssen, Erin Montgomery, Hunter Anthony Little, Kaitlynn Leffler, Kaylee M. Lahti, Keegan T. Kenney, Liz Cole, Monse Carranza Bernal, Moriah Salts, Travis Johnson, Trevor Kjeldgaard.

Hooper: Bailey Licht.

Kennard: Casmira Susan Alukonis, Sydney Andreasen.

Mead: Ana Leise, Jaden Jane Felty.

Morse Bluff: Zander Gibney.

Oakland: Connor Micheal Mockenhaupt.

Valley: Allie Wilson, Justin Lassek, Katie Nelson, Madison Thurber, Tom Knudsen.

Wahoo: Colin Grandgenett, Katie Spicka, Noah Douglas Polacek, Paige Peterson, Ryker Henderson, Seth Ryan Varner, Sydney Moline.

Waterloo: Lauren Wiegert, Stephanie M. Conner, Thomas Kotschwar.

West Point: Cristina Saldana, Esmeralda Figueroa, Greg Johnson, Hannah Hrbek, Megan Anne Cushing.

Yutan: Josh Trede, Kelsey Hutton.

Dean’s list

Ames: Dani Ellis.

Arlington: Chloe Jaspersen, Destiny Hendry, Jaidyn Spoon, Taylor Wakefield.

Colon: Myles Anderson.

Dodge: Hunter Poland.

Fontanelle: Zach Anderson.

Fremont: Alex Bazer, Alex Rosales, Amber Marie Manske, Angelee Elizabeth Rump, Cali Rose Carritt, Cory Wimer, Daisy J. Ornelas Gonzalez, Dejah Olsen, Derek Scott Manske, Destiny Klanecky, Deven Brown, Edvin Cortave, Galilea Santillan, Giovanni Cortave, Jackson C. Piercy, Jaron Guel, Jaylen Semrad, Kameron Sorensen, Kevin Ramirez, Logan Mueller, Maddie Jones, Miah Vakiner, Nick Hill , Rylee Mumford.

Hooper: Beth Nelson, Shaylin Daugherty .

Howell: Riley Pokorny.

Kennard: Aaron Wayne Johnson , Cady Junker, Cole Wilkins.

Mead: Blaine Patrick Nicola.

North Bend: Carter Richardson, Charlie Madsen, Riley Michelle Hall.

Oakland: Laurence Brands, Tom Maline, Trishtian Lynn McNeill.

Valley: Ben Wilson, Chelsea Hassebrook, Emma Griffith, Garrett Hoffman, Kamden Kray Zeller, Mazzy Johnson.

Wahoo: Anne Kenney, Elissa Abolins, Grace Wirka, Isaac Albin, Joshua Varner, McKayla Nicole Most, Mikayla Reeves.

Waterloo: Ally Nelson-Matute, Cambri Dee Rolfes, Derrick Flores, John Dunbar, Kyah L. Neal, Lexie Berggren, Liv Steskal, Matthew West.

West Point: Libby Knobbe, Mario Lugo.

Yutan: Anthony Boone, Ashley Stevens, Daniel J. Baulisch, Emily Fisher, Joel Pleskac, Katie Bliss, Will Elgert.

