University of Nebraska at Omaha chancellor's and dean's lists

Nearly 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor’s and/or dean’s list.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the chancellor’s list and/or dean’s list at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

The 1,542 students who qualified for the chancellor's list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

The 3,455 students who qualified for the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2021 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

The following area students were honored:

Chancellor’s list

Arlington: Jaidyn Spoon, Taylor Wakefield.

Fontanelle: Zach Anderson.

Fremont: Alex Bazer, Daisy J. Ornelas Gonzalez, Derek Scott Manske, Franchesca Garcia, Hunter Anthony Little, Justin Pettit, Kaitlynn Leffler, Kaylee M. Lahti, Liz Cole, Mason James Moore, Monse Carranza Bernal.

Kennard: Cady Junker, Casmira Susan Alukonis, Cole Jacob Wilkins.

Mead: Jaden Jane Felty.

Morse Bluff: Zander Gibney.

Nickerson: Nathan Michael Taylor.

Oakland: Michael Maline.

Valley: Allie Wilson, Colbi James Geis, Katie Nelson, Tom Knudsen.

Wahoo: Anne Kenney, Christina Lorraine Courie, Isaac Albin, Joshua Varner, Katie Spicka, Kaylene Ann Paisley, Morgan Marie Petrovic, Noah Douglas Polacek, Paige Peterson, Sydney Moline.

Waterloo: Caitlin Renee Caveye, Cambri Dee Rolfes, Stephanie M. Conner.

West Point: Megan Anne Cushing.

Yutan: Ashley Stevens, Josh Trede, Kelsey Hutton.

Dean’s list

Arlington: Destiny Hendry, Emily Newcomer, Mikayla Kay Williams, Rachael Stawniak.

Fremont: Alejandro Rosales, Alex Rosales, Amber Marie Manske, Angelee Elizabeth Rump, Ashley Salguero, Ben Thomas Schulz, Cali Rose Carritt, Cami Bisson, Chloe Beltrand, Cory Wimer, Dejah Olsen, Destiny Klanecky, Edvin Cortave, Erin Montgomery, Galilea Santillan, Irene Romero, Jackson C. Piercy, Jaron Guel, Jason Kubicek, Keegan T. Kenney, Kevin Ramirez, Kyle Lemcke, Layhla Currier, Logan Mueller, Lylee Bechtel, Maddie Jones, Matthew Rayl, McKenzi Geaghan, Miah Vakiner, Moriah Salts, Preston Reiger, Riley Vitamvas, Ryan Acuna, Rylee Mumford, Taylor Fischer

Hooper: Bailey Licht, Bre Smith, Cory Moeller, Shaylin Daugherty, Sierra Beacom.

Howells: Riley Elisabeth Pokorny.

Kennard: Aaron Wayne Johnson.

Mead: Ana Leise, Blaine Patrick Nicola, Josie Parham, Katlyn Kavan, Tanner Joseph Degner.

Nickerson: Hannia Salazar.

North Bend: Carter Richardson, Charlie Madsen.

Oakland: Connor Micheal Mockenhaupt, Elise Matthew Martin, Laurence Brands , Trishtian Lynn McNeill.

Valley: Anisa Strong, Ben Wilson, Emily Rose Nastase, Emma Griffith, Garrett Hoffman, Mazzy Johnson.

Wahoo: Mary Privett, Riley Harrell, Seth Ryan Varner.

Washington: Alec Kelsey, Aleczander J. Kelsey.

Waterloo: Derrick Flores, Evan D. Kopiasz, John Dunbar, Lauren Wiegert, Reagan Ptacek, Thomas Kotschwar.

Weston: Spencer Miles Wiese, Cristina Saldana, Greg Johnson, Hannah Hrbek, Libby Knobbe, Mario Lugo, Xavier Steffensmeier.

Yutan: Anthony Boone, Austin Marie Keiser, Joel Pleskac, Katie Bliss, William Charles Elgert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.