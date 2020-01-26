University of Nebraska at Omaha
Roughly 4,500 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor's and/or dean's list.
Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor's degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the chancellor's list and/or dean's list at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
Students who qualified for the chancellor's list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
Students who qualified for the dean's list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
The following area students were honored:
Chancellor’s list
Cedar Bluffs: Emily Schollmeyer.
Dodge: Hunter Poland.
Fremont: Chloe Beltrand, Edvin Cortave, Elizabeth Greunke, Ashley Leedom, Karla Zavala.
Hooper: Madalyn Adair.
Kennard: Sydney Andreasen, Trenton Hilzendeger.
Lyons: Mickayla Petersen.
Mead: Ana Leise.
Morse Bluff: Zander Gibney, Gage Gibney.
Nickerson: Nathan Taylor.
North Bend: Kristi Hill.
Oakland: Grace Maline.
Snyder: Bruce Mckenzie.
Valley: Brian Petersen.
Wahoo: Anna Gottschalk, Mallory Lindstrom, Caleb McGill, Noah Polacek, Jonathan Wotipka.
Waterloo: Caitlin Caveye, John Dunbar, Zoe Law, Haley Steiner, Jaden Thiem, Dalton Wirges.
West Point: Cristina Saldana.
Dean’s list
Arlington: Rebecca Daigle, Madeline Foreman, Alexis Nordenson.
Cedar Bluffs: Andrew Pace.
Dodge: Taylor Ruskamp.
Fremont: Jackson Bishop, Spencer Bridgman, Brittnee Cook, Giovanni Cortave, Garrett Divis, Matthew Grimm, Hannah Leeper, Taylor Merz, Sadie Nichols, Brandon Osness, Justin Pettit, Clarice Ramig, Preston Reiger, Matthew Rohloff, Alejandro Rosales, Jack Schulz, Ben Schulz, Matthew Seaman, Schuyler Sutter, Cristina Vizcaya, Cory Wimer.
Hooper: Sierra Beacom, Bailey Licht, Shae Moeller, Breanna Smith.
Howells: Emily Ritzdorf.
Kennard: Cadence Junker, Heather Remm.
Lyons: Alec Anderson, April Goettle, Cassidy Mentink, Julisa Prietogarcia.
Mead: Katlyn Kavan, Josie Parham.
Scribner: Savanah Miller, Madison Smutz.
Snyder: Hannah Hunke.
Valley: Taylor Cavalieri, Mirae Deimel, Isaac Haahr, Elizabeth Obryan, Courtney Schafer, Benjamin Schnatz, Michayla Stawniak, Cassandra Tech.
Wahoo: Sydney Moline, Mikayla Reeves, Seth Varner.
Waterloo: Angela Bare, Patrick Caveye, Courtney Foster, Ethan Hall, Evan Kopiasz, Timothy Reznicek, David Rochford, Gary Storey.
West Point: Marissa Barrios, Kirsten Ernesti, Andrea Hoffman, Hannah Hrbek, Cassidy McWhorter, Austin Nielsen, Jordan Peatrowsky, Natalie Perez, Julian Perezventura, Mireya Rodriguez Madueno, Kaitlyn Watson, Brooke Wegner.
Yutan: Madison Davis, Daleigha Ford, Brett Heuertz, Joshua Trede.