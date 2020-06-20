University of Nebraska at Omaha dean's list

Roughly 5,600 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor's and/or dean's list.
Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor's degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the chancellor's list and/or dean's list at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
The nearly 1,400 students who qualified for the chancellor's list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
The 4,200+ students who qualified for the dean's list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
The following area students were honored:
Chancellor’s list
Arlington: Madeline Foreman.
Cedar Bluffs: Emily Schollmeyer.
Fremont: Chloe Beltrand, Bryant Johnson, Hannah Leeper, Taylor Merz, Sadie Nichols, Ben Schulz, Karla Zavala.
Hooper: Sierra Beacom.
Kennard: Sydney Andreasen, Trenton Hilzendeger.
Lyons: Kassandra Prieto Garcia.
Morse Bluff: Zander Gibney.
Nickerson: Nathan Taylor.
North Bend: Kristi Hill.
Oakland: Grace Maline.
Snyder: Hannah Hunke.
Wahoo: Anna Gottschalk, Dani Groff, Noah Polacek, Makeda Russ, Seth Varner, Jonathan Wotipka.
Waterloo: Caitlin Caveye, Ethan Hall, Zoe Law, Haley Steiner, Dalton Wirges.
West Point: Natalie Perez, Julian Perez Ventura, Cristina Saldana, Kaitlyn Watson.
Yutan: Katherine Bliss, Joshua Trede.
Dean’s list
Arlington: Trenton Borgmann, Rebecca Daigle, Braden Johnson, Taylor Wakefield.
Dodge: Nolan Lund, Taylor Ruskamp.
Fremont: Callie Anderson, Edgar Aztajiboy, Joshua Bearden, Edvin Cortave, Giovanni Cortave, Garrett Divis, Payton Eyler, Grant Frickenstein, Franchesca Garcia, Yadira Gerardo Peralta, Shiloh Hansen, Michael Johnson, Trevor Kjeldgaard, Sophie Kluthe, Juanita Mendoza, Reese Mumford, Brandon Osness, Himani Patel, Justin Pettit, Clarice Ramig, Preston Reiger, Matthew Rohloff, Alejandro Rosales, Jack Schulz, Cristina Vizcaya, Jacob Vogt, Brock Walla, Jessica Wheeler.
Herman: Jessi Meyer.
Hooper: Madalyn Adair, Alex Hagerbaumer, Bailey Licht, Tyler Ruwe, Breanna Smith.
Howells: Emily Ritzdorf.
Kennard: Alyssa Dimauro, Aaron Johnson, Heather Remm, Ryan Schumacher.
Lyons: Alec Anderson, Cassidy Mentink.
Malmo: Kevin Sousek.
Mead: Ethan Dyas, Michael Klahn.
Morse Bluff: Zachary Borer, Joel Hines.
Nickerson: Hannia Salazar, Nicholas Taylor.
North Bend: John Emanuel, Jack Post, Gatlin Sindelar, Jake Wietfeld.
Oakland: Olivia Bures.
Scribner: Brendan Pojar.
Valley: Spencer Bridgman, Michael Brooks, Richard Miller, Emily Nastase, Elizabeth Obryan, Benjamin Schnatz, Michayla Stawniak, Benjamin Wilson, Kamden Zeller.
Wahoo: Philip Chohon, Lowell Johnson, Mallory Lindstrom, Lucas Mach, Mikayla Reeves, Trevin Rezac.
Waterloo: Patrick Caveye, Isabelle Danielson, Micaela Fehringer, James Ogden, Garrett Ostlund, Brian Petersen, Timothy Reznicek, Amanda Vanvleet, Savannah Walvoord, Matthew West.
West Point: Marissa Barrios, Devin Disher, Hannah Hrbek, Gregory Johnson, Jordan Peatrowsky, Diego Rivera, Mireya Rodriguez Madueno, Xavier Steffensmeier, Sara Wordekemper.
Weston: Cole Culver.
Yutan: Madison Davis, Daleigha Ford, Tyler McLaughlin, Kyle Stevens, Mason Suey.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!