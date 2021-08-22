 Skip to main content
University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates
University of Nebraska at Omaha

The University of Nebraska at Omaha hosted commencement ceremonies for August 2021 graduates and 2020 alumni on Aug. 14 at Baxter Arena.

More than 600 Mavericks graduated in August, including: 640 total Mavericks, 202 Master’s degree recipients, 10 Doctoral degree recipients, and 161 first-generation students

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Nicole Batenhorst, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Napat Chairatanatrai, Bachelor of Science in Education; Miriam Jimenez Ochoa, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; David Schlumberger, Master of Business Administration; Brycen Svatora, Bachelor of Science in Aviation; Mary Von Seggern, Master of Science.

Hooper: Madalyn Adair, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Gabrielle Hoegermeyer, Master of Science.

Lyons: Mickayla Petersen, Master of Science.

Oakland: Kameron Shelley, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.

West Point: Ryan Hagedorn, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Yutan: Zachary Jones, Master of Business Administration.

