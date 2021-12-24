University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates

The University of Nebraska at Omaha hosted commencement ceremonies for December 2021 graduates on Dec. 17 at Baxter Arena.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Mikayla Kay Ruwe-Williams, Bachelor of Arts.
Fremont: Rebecka A. Brott, Master of Social Work; Brittnee Nichole Cook, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Cameran May Jensen, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Bryant Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Justin Michael Pettit, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Hooper: Breanna Lynn Smith, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Sarah Katherine Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Kennard: Sarah Katherine Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Mead: Michael Jerald Klahn, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Morse Bluff: Bailey Grace Zeleny, Master of Social Work.
Oakland: Rheanna Marie Klassen, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.
Valley: Conner Paul Christian Smith, Bachelor of Arts.
Wahoo: Christina Lorraine Courie, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.
West Point: Andres Lara , Master of Science.
Yutan: Brett Michael Heuertz, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kyle Stevens, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.