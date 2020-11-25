University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates

University of Nebraska at Omaha
The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) alumni network is growing. Nearly 600 Mavericks graduated in August.
Support Local Journalism
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont: Scott Brewer, Master of Arts of Teachers of Mathematics; Brent Gengler, Master of Science; Marissa Miller, Master of Science; Himani Patel, Bachelor of Science.
Wahoo: Dani Groff, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Waterloo: Laine Swift, Master of Science.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!