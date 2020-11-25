 Skip to main content
University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates
University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates

University of Nebraska at Omaha

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) alumni network is growing. Nearly 600 Mavericks graduated in August.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Scott Brewer, Master of Arts of Teachers of Mathematics; Brent Gengler, Master of Science; Marissa Miller, Master of Science; Himani Patel, Bachelor of Science.

Wahoo: Dani Groff, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Waterloo: Laine Swift, Master of Science.

Temp gauge during school board meeting

