University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates

The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees and honored its newest alumni through virtual commencement ceremonies held online on May 8.

Approximately 1,643 students graduating in May 2020 received degrees from UNO at the May 2020 commencement ceremonies. All students being recognized applied for degrees or certificates to be awarded in May 2020. Students graduating in August 2020 had the opportunity to participate in May commencement, but a full list of August 2020 graduates will be provided at a later date.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Alexis Nordenson, Bachelor of Science in Education.

Decatur: Starla Mobley, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education.