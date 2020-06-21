University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates

The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees and honored its newest alumni through virtual commencement ceremonies held online on May 8.
Approximately 1,643 students graduating in May 2020 received degrees from UNO at the May 2020 commencement ceremonies. All students being recognized applied for degrees or certificates to be awarded in May 2020. Students graduating in August 2020 had the opportunity to participate in May commencement, but a full list of August 2020 graduates will be provided at a later date.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Alexis Nordenson, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Decatur: Starla Mobley, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Fremont: Jessica Bailey, Master of Science; Tiffany Hegdahl, Bachelor of Science; Loryn Miles, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Brandon Osness, Bachelor of Arts; Seth Pester, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Matthew Seaman, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Schuyler Sutter, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering; Genesis Ventura, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Cristina Vizcaya, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Hooper: Alyssa Tiedtke, Bachelor of Science.
Lyons: Alec Anderson, Distinction, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering; Mickayla Petersen, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education.
North Bend: Gage Gibney, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.
Scribner: Autumn Schulenberg, Bachelor of Science.
Valley: Coltin Davidson, Bachelor of Arts; Cassandra Tech, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Wahoo: Ashleigh Drudik, Certificate, Master of Social Work; Melissa Harrell, Master of Public Administration; Melissa Olson, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education.
West Point: Mackenzie Berg, Master of Social Work; Kristine Garaycochea, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Music; Brooke Wegner, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Sara Wordekemper, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Yutan: Abbigail Frye, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice
