University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) awarded degrees and honored its newest alumni through virtual commencement ceremonies held online on Dec. 18.

Approximately 1,196 students graduating in December 2020 received degrees from UNO at the December 2020 commencement ceremonies. All students recognized applied for degrees or certificates to be awarded in December 2020.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Spencer Bridgman, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts; Joey Grothendick-Knoell, Bachelor of Science; Skylar King, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Taylor Merz, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Reese Mumford, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Christina O’Keefe, Master of Business Administration: Executive MBA; William Oliver, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Suhr, Bachelor of Science in Education; Alexander Way, Master of Arts for Teachers of Mathematics.

Hooper: Nathaniel Rock, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Kennard: Trenton Hilzendeger, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lyons: Breanna Parks, Bachelor of Science.